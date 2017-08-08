Bay City Commissioners Fail To Adopt Sidewalk Contract And Accept A Resignation

Seven Bay City Commissioners failed to find the five votes needed to pass a concrete sidewalk replacement program contract Monday.

City Manager Dana Muscott says staff recommended Bay City based Affordable Contracting for three years with a review each year at a price not to exceed $300,000 per year between 2017 and 2019.

She added administrators felt they could get a better unit price under a longer than one year contract.

But several Commissioners said they preferred an annual contract.

The Commission also received a letter of resignation from Third Ward Commissioner Andrew Niedzinski who recently accepted the job of Pinconning City Manager on an interim basis.

The Third Ward seat will remain vacant through the November election.