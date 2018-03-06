Bay City Commissioners Express Concerns On Separate Issues
By John Hall
Mar 6, 2018 @ 12:59 AM
Dana Muscott

Bay City administrators and City Commissioners are making their opposition clear to a possible state plan still in the public hearing/comment stage.

City Manager Dana Muscott says it’s an unfunded mandate calling on municipalities to replace lead based water pipes from the curb to the stop box and all the way up to the house itself.

Currently the city works just between the curb and stop box under the sidewalk.

Muscott explained there’s no money for the city to do the extra work with the impact  likely to be be extremely detrimental to the city’s finances.

She added the Commission also rejected a proposed Payment In Lieu of Taxes or PILOT initiative Monday for Madison Lofts near the Bay County Building classified  as entry level housing.

The Commission felt there was not enough information presented as to how the city would be compensated as an alternative to paying a tax.

