Bay City Commissioners Discuss Solid Waste Program And New “Imagination Station” Play Area

Bay City Commissioners will soon be considering different options when it comes to the future of the solid waste program encompassing both trash pick up and recycling. Current problems include increasing maintenance costs for older vehicles, lower participation in recycling and residents leaving excess amounts of trash slowing pick up.

A rate increase of some kind is expected, although the exact amount remains to be determined. City administrators are hoping for a commission decision prior to the close of the city fiscal year at the end of June.

Commissioners were also briefed on the status of the new “Imagination Station” play area to be located in Bigelow Park near the Boys and Girls Club on the Middlegrounds. Project organizers say a number of grant opportunities are being explored as financing continues to fall into place. It’s expected the play area will be completed by early 2018 at the latest.