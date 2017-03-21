Bay City Commissioners Discuss Possible Tiered Rental Licensing And Listing Of Vacant Properties

Bay City Commissioners discussed the possibility Monday of a tiered rental licensing system for landlords with good ones paying less and bad ones paying more based on information provided through a recent housing analysis.

City Manager Rick Finn added he’d like to see the tiered rental licensing program adopted in time for the start of the new city fiscal year on July First.

The city is also making plans to start up a list of vacant properties.

Finn explained property owners would pay a $ 25 fee up front to register and then monthly rates estimated at $25 for residential sites and $ 35 for either commercial or industrial properties.

Finn believes this initiative is needed to get a handle on blight in neighborhoods before it becomes a problem.