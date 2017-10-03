Bay City Commissioners Designate New D-P-W Building Site, Approve Sidewalk Program

Bay City Commissioners have approved a Sidewalk Replacement Program with work to be started this fall on sites throughout the city that have

been on a priority list for as long as two to three years.

The Commission had previously approved Bay City based Affordable Contracting to carry out the work at a cost of $300,000 per year through 2019.

Commissioners also designated property Monday at 600 Woodside for the construction of a new Department of Public Works building in the amount

of $400,000.

The city had been in talks for some time with owners of the nearby Van Poppelen Brothers brickyard where brick and concrete products would be removed and buildings torn down as part of a site upgrade and property swap.

The current city D-P-W Building on South Water has been classified as a dangerous building.

The city wants those workers re-located and structures demolished with the property on the Saginaw River transformed for either business, commercial or residential use.