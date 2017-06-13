Bay City Commissioners Debate Budget Related Issues

Bay City Commissioners and Mayor Kathleen Newsham reviewed a number of budget related issues Monday still raising concerns before the planned Commission vote which is expected next Monday.

Subjects ranged from the city’s contribution to the proposed Bay County Land Bank to Community Development Block Grant allocations to a consultant’s contract with former city administrator Steve Black who would provide advice on brownfield or old industrial or commercial property redevelopment.

Newsham says she’s leaving her options open as to whether she’ll approve or veto the Commission’s budget vote.

Commissioners may also vote next week on a consulting firm to assist the city with its search to find a new City Manager to replace the departed Rick Finn.