Bay City Commissioners Considering Whether To Maintain Full Time Firefighters

Bay City Commissioners are split about whether to maintain a contingent of full time firefighters within a Public Safety Department emphasizing

Public Safety Officers cross trained as police and firefighters.

Commission President Larry Elliott said Monday night he and his colleagues will have a tough decision to make.

City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini says he can do whatever the Commission ultimately decides.

The current plan calls for the number of full time firefighters to drop from 20 to 18 this year.

That would trigger a one for one swap of a firefighter for a P-S-O going forward, as older firefighters retire.