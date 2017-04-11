Bay City Commissioners Considering Raising Trash Collection Rates Plus Banning Certain Handbills

Discussion by Bay City Commissioners during their Finance and Policy Committee meeting Monday concluded with a decision NOT to seek a millage to help finance trash collection services.

City Manager Rick Finn says plans call for rate increases for residents amounting to what he described as a couple of dollars per month over a five year schedule.

He explained the increase is needed because the city’s trash collection fund has basically run dry, given that there have been no changes over the last decade or so.

Finn says the formal proposal will be submitted to the Commission next Monday.

Another ordinance amendment to be considered by Commissioners involves prohibiting the distribution of various handbills and circulars advertising certain products or services.

Finn says the city has received complaints about these items being dropped on sidewalks or driveways and becoming a nuisance to clean up or remove.

He explained residents would have the option of obtaining a sticker from the city, saying they don’t want those items anymore.

The city would then investigate and respond to enforce specific complaints.