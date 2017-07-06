Bay City Commissioners Considering New Housing Proposal

Another effort is being made to establish senior citizen housing in Bay City at Madison and 4th.

The new proposal from Cincinnati, Ohio based Miller Valentine is called Madison Senior Lofts with a $10,000,000, four story, 49 unit development

of one and two bedroom apartments.

Miller Valentine’s Peter Schweigeraht told City Commissioners Wednesday there’s a need for more senior housing in Bay City.

Schweigeraht added that Miller Valentine’s plan calls for a Payment In Lieu of Taxes or PILOT covering 15 years.

That’s compared to the 50 years proposed by another developer last year and rejected by the city.

Commissioners say they want to hear more before deciding whether to go further with this proposal.