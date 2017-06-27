Bay City Commissioners Consider Various Bridge Options

Bay City may seek Requests For Proposals to potentially privatize operation of the city’s Liberty and Independence Bridges.

The city’s Public Works Director Bill Bohlen made the recommendation to City Commissioners at the end of a lengthy Finance and Policy Committee meeting Monday.

Bohlen wants to see if there are other companies besides United Bridge Partners willing to put a privatization plan forward.

Bohlen estimated the city needs to make roughly $1,600,000 in repairs to the two spans over the next year.

Bohlen added long term over five years or so, repair costs for the Independence and Liberty Bridges could jump to more than $7,000,000.

Another idea floated during the discussion included working with Bay County and neighboring communities toward a possible county wide millage to finance bridge and road repairs and maintenance.

County officials in attendance at Bay City Hall including County Executive Jim Barcia said they’re willing to talk.