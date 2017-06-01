Bay City Commissioners Commit To Proceeding With Housing Remediation Plan
By John Hall
|
Jun 1, 2017 @ 2:01 AM

Bay City Commissioners have committed to accepting the city’s housing study and proceeding with a plan to address increasing blight in the housing stock.

That followed discussion during a lengthy Commission Finance and Policy Committee meeting Wednesday at City Hall

Bay City’s Community Development Director Steve King says the first area of focus will be around Carroll Park and Green near Center Avenue, including sidewalk and street work.

King added the plan will take up to 15 years or so to fully implement.

He says the total cost of the project is still unclear.

Outgoing City Manager Rick Finn says the initial work will be financed through bonding, perhaps in the $2,000,000 to $5,000,000 range, and using a portion of savings from the state taking over the city’s bridge operations.

