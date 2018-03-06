Bay City Commissioners Briefed On State Park Improvements

Bay City Commissioners received an update Monday about on-going efforts to upgrade the Bay City State Park along Saginaw Bay in nearby Bangor Township.

Bay County’s Director of Environmental Affairs and Community Development Laura Ogar says the state reported that between 3,500 and 4,500 people a week are utilizing a recently installed boardwalk to get to the water.

Ogar added the County is trying to persuade both the state and the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to open up more shoreline for recreational opportunities.

She says future plans could include a spur off the “Iron Belle” bike trail from the Detroit area to the Upper Peninsula allowing bicyclists to explore State Park as part of efforts to attract more tourists from outside the Great Lakes Bay Region.