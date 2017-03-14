Bay City Commissioners Approve Wenonah Park Revised Master Plan Including Pavilion

The Bay City Commission approved a revised Wenonah Park master plan including a proposed 5,000 square foot multi-use pavilion plus an accompanying 2,500 square foot auxiliary building on an eight to one vote Monday night.

The lone no vote came from 7th Ward Commissioner Kerice Basmadjian.

At least two-thirds of the Commission had to vote in favor as the proposal had been previously rejected by the city Planning Commission six to one.

Supporters and opponents had their say for over four hours of public comment.

The majority of City Commissioners believed the project will provide another attraction to bring people downtown.

Opponents continued to insist the project is not a good fit for Wenonah Park and that issues like financing remain a big question mark.

Project supporters say their next step will be drawing up site plans not only for the new buildings, but also for renovations including the bandshell and park front entrance.