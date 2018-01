Bay City Commissioners unanimously approved a three year contract with the Teamsters Supervisory Unit Local 214 Monday.

City Manager Dana Muscott says this group of 14 employees had previously been non-union prior to forming a bargaining group several years ago.

Muscott says these city supervisors will see pay raises of about 3 %, but no other changes in benefits.

She noted the group had not had a pay raise for roughly eight to nine years and called them deserving of that.