Bay City Commissioners Approve Micro-Brewery/Restaurant Plan, Stall Tennis Project

Bay City Commissioners have approved new micro brewer, small wine maker and small distillery licenses for the former Stein haus and Atrium properties at Third and North Water downtown which closed earlier this year. They’re to reopen sometime early next year under a plan submitted by Northern United Brewing Company which has several in-state locations.

City officials say they’re excited about the proposal which they see as creating a new magnet to attract people downtown. The name of the restaurant has yet to be determined, but a variety of specialty alcoholic beverages and food will be provided.

Meanwhile, efforts to proceed with a proposed new tennis complex on the site of the former Thomas Jefferson Elementary School on Park in Bay City have stalled.

City Commissioners split four to four on a proposal to provide a $25,000 grant to the Bay City School District and Bay Community Tennis Association to help build the eight court complex. 4th Ward Commissioner Brentt Brunner was excused due to illness.

Plans called for the courts to be used for Bay City Central High School matches and physical education classes along with general public use. Concerns were raised regarding the use of city money for the project while not planning to refurbish tennis courts on the west side in Veterans Memorial Park.