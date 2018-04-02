Bay City Commissioners Approve Concert Petitions Despite Criticism

Blues Traveler July 28th and Lone Star August 30th will be two more feature concerts coming to Bay City’s Wenonah Park this summer following approval of petitions by City Commissioners Monday.

State Theater Chief Operating Officer Mike Bacigalupo denied accusations by critics that the park is being increasingly restricted from residents for a growing number of high priced special events.

He argued the park based concerts and shows bring revenue to downtown Bay City, but those opposed say ordinary residents are losing the ability to enjoy the local landmark and continued to question the finances of the on-going upgrades which include a new pavilion building.