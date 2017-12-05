Bay City Commissioners Approve Anti-Discrimination Ordinance And Revise Medical Pot Ordinance

The Bay City Commission passed an anti-discrimination ordinance Monday which covers discriminatory acts within public areas of the city.

City Manager Dana Muscott says a complaint would be addressed to the city’s Human Relations Committee which would investigate and present a report back to the complainant.

The measure does NOT address the transgender bathroom controversy involving women or children who might have to share facilities with a transgender man identifying as a woman.

Muscott says that’s to be taken up by either the federal government or individuals.

6th Ward Commissioner John Davidson cast the lone no vote saying he did not feel satisfied that the privacy concerns of women and children in that situation were properly addressed.

The Commission also passed several revisions to the proposed Medical Marijuana Facilities Ordinance, setting in place larger caps in areas including numbers of growers and provisioning centers.

The issue is likely to come back for a second reading and possible final vote December 18th.