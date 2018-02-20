Bay City Commissioners Further Adjust Ordinance Language On Medical Marijuana

Marijuana plants are for sale at Harborside marijuana dispensary on Monday, January 1, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Starting today recreational marijuana can be sold legally in California. (AP Photo/Mathew Sumner)

Bay City Commissioners held a second public hearing and vote Monday on further ordinance revisions covering proposed medical marijuana facilities. Eighth Ward Commissioner Ed Clements said the biggest change involves cutting the number of provisioning centers or sales sites in half, from 50 which was thought to be too high, down to 25.

Clements said applications will soon be in the review process with the state having the final say on approval. He’s anticipating the first centers to open in Bay City sometime around midsummer.