Bay City Commission Votes To Retain Allsopp, Wackerly As City Attorneys

Allsopp, Wackerly Attorneys and Counselors will continue as Bay City’s counsel for general legal services plus personnel-human resources issues.

That followed a six to two City Commission vote Wednesday evening.

Commissioner Andrew Niedzinski voted no citing a $10 an hour increase to $120 an hour.

Niedzinski argued the city should consider hiring a law firm that can do a wider variety of work like environmental remediation which he thinks could

ultimately save the city money.

He says it’s been roughly 10 years since the city bid out its legal services contract.