Bay City Commission Tweaking Ordinance Language On Medical Marijuana Facilities

Adjustments were approved by Bay City Commissioners Monday regarding ordinance language for proposed medical marijuana facilities.

8th Ward Commissioner Ed Clements says that includes reducing the number of proposed provisioning centers from 50 to 25 while going back to the original 500 foot standards from One Thousand feet in distance from school buildings.

Clements says there’s an opportunity to put back into use two long idled properties including New Cor off Woodside along with H and H Wheel near Garfield and Fremont that fit within that changed distance standard.

Clements anticipates a second reading and final adoption of the changes at the next Commission meeting later this month.