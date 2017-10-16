Bay City Commission Supports Local Business Expansion And Approves Labor Contract
By John Hall
Oct 16, 2017 @ 11:56 PM

Bay City Commissioners unanimously approved a 12 year Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption Certificate worth $620,000 to allow Gougeon Brothers
to retain nearly two dozen employees, plus add a small number of new workers as they expand their operations.

The Commission also okayed a three year contract with Utility Workers Union of America Local 482.

City Manager Dana Muscott explained wage increases will depend on  the employees responsibilities with line workers for Bay City Light and Power
getting as much as 6% more to try to keep them from going off to Consumers Energy.

The deal will run through June 30th of 2020.

 

