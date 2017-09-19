Bay City Commission Sticks With Affordable Contracting For Concrete Sidewalk Repairs

Bay City Commissioners will go with Affordable Contracting for concrete sidewalk replacement work after all.

The Commission had recently tabled that staff recommendation after concerns were raised over the Bay City company’s use of non union labor plus safety and the quality of work.

But city administrators stuck with Affordable which swayed the majority of Commissioners who voted six to two on the issue Monday.

Affordable supporters accused local union representatives of trying to bully and intimidate the company.

The three year contract is not to exceed $900,000 and will be divided into $300,000 segments covering fiscal years 2017 through ’19.