Bay City Commission Overrides Mayoral Veto On Medical Marijuana

On an eight to one vote Monday, Bay City Commissioners overrode Mayor Kathleen Newsham’s veto of recently enacted ordinance language governing the establishment of medical marijuana facilities.

Newsham had expressed concerns the Commission acted too hastily by greatly increasing numbers of pot-related facilities allowed in the city beyond initial staff recommendations.

Other speakers say they’re worried about the potential impact on the city’s quality of life.

But supporters believe safeguards provided by the state and within the ordinance itself will protect the community while still helping people who need medical marijuana to deal with pain or health-related issues.