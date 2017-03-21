Bay City Commission And Mayor Declare March as Bay City Players Month

March, 2017 has been proclaimed by Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham and the City Commission as Bay City Players Month.

It’s part of what will be a year long celebration of Michigan’s oldest community theater group which is marking its 100th birthday this year.

The Players’ Operational Manager Kathryn Pawloski says their success stems from several factors including a strong volunteer base.

Pawloski added another weekend of performances of “Steel Magnolias” is coming up followed by May showings of “My Fair Lady”.

To learn more go to the group’s web site at Bay City Players. com.