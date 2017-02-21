Bay City Commission Likely To Discuss City Manager Situation Soon

Bay City Commissioners chose to postpone a discussion on possibly finding a replacement for City Manager Rick Finn. Two commissioners were absent Monday night while Finn himself is on vacation.

Commission President Larry Elliott says he and his colleagues decided last fall to extend Finn’s three year contract, but only to the end of the current fiscal year June 30th and not six months to the end of September.

Elliott believes Finn has done some good things, but there are disagreements about other issues which he refused to elaborate on. Elliott thinks the discussion will be taken up next month, prior to the start of major work on next year’s proposed budget.