Bay City Commission To Discuss Possible Bridge Privatization Again

Denver, Colorado based United Bridge Partners will be returning to Bay City to talk more about their plans to take over operation of the city’s Independence and Liberty Bridges.

Mayor Kathleen Newsham says the City Commission has scheduled a Six P-M, June 26th Finance and Policy Committee meeting at City Hall to ask more questions and get more in-put from the public.

Newsham says the proposal is tempting, especially if it could rid the city of its bridge maintenance costs to be used in some other area like street repairs.

But Newsham added she wants to hear more from the company about the costs for their operational and design plans along with what the city’s long term bridge maintenance costs might be.