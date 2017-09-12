Bay City Commission Deciding Whether To Opt In Or Out On Medical Marijuana Facilities

The Bay City Commission is considering whether or not to agree to allow the city to host medical marijuana facilities.

Commission President Larry Elliott says it’s still too early to say how he and his colleagues will decide.

Elliott spoke following a special Finance and Policy Committee meeting Monday featuring a presentation from the Cannabis Legal Group based in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak.

They advocated the city open its doors to multiple medical marijuana providers which would mean better prices for consumers.

If the Commission decides to opt in, that would set in motion a three month process involving the city Planning Commission to craft an ordinance which would ultimately be decided in December by a City Commission with at least three new members following the November election.