Bay City Commission Approves Property Purchase To Relocate Key City Personnel

Critical Bay City Department of Public Works and Electric Department employees will be relocating from their current site on Water Street to the Marquette Industrial Park over the next two years.

That follows a City Commission vote Tuesday to purchase a site at 1645 Marquette for over $1,960,000 including closing costs.

City Manager Dana Muscott says it’s a good deal as there’s a building already available on the Marquette site and space can be set aside for city vehicles.

Muscott added the city wants to eventually turn the Water Street location over to a private developer as that property sits on the Saginaw River.