Bay City Commission Approves Lease Agreement With Waste Management

Bay City Commissioners decided at a special meeting Monday to approve a lease agreement for five years with Waste Management.

The lease is for property at 2900 North Water which will become a trash transfer station.

As part of the lease the city agreed to payments per ton with Waste Management which would rise from $26. 43 in year one to $29.75 in year five.

Commission President Larry Elliott says residents should prepare for rate increases in trash pick up amounting to perhaps 50 to 60 cents a month to offset losses that have been occurring for at least a year and probably longer.

Action on that issue could come as soon as next Monday’s meeting.

Elliott explained the long term benefit of the transfer station will be less wear and tear on city trash trucks because they won’t have to drive all the way to an out of town landfill to dump their loads.

He added the Commission also still must decide which company to hire to transport the waste to the landfill site which will be in Birch Run.