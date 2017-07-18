Bay City Commission Approves Contract For City Manager Dana Muscott

Bay City Commissioners on a six to three vote Monday approved a five year contract with a $117,000 salary for City Manager Dana Muscott or just slightly less than what her predecessor Rick Finn made.

Muscott says she’s excited and looking forward to the future.

The 17 year employee who started as City Clerk added her contract includes a job security clause to ensure lifetime health benefits by allowing her to reach 20 years of service.

Proponents say her experience including some 18 months as Acting City Manager will help move the city forward without having to spend lots of time going through a nation-wide search looking for Finn’s replacement.

Contract opponents wanted a shorter three year deal and removal of some sections, like an incentive clause that would provide a 5% pay raise if she obtains a Masters degree.

Muscott is still a few credits shy of reaching a bachelor’s degree, but has completed a number of Manager credit courses.