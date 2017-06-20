New Budget Adopted for Bay City

The proposed 2017-18 fiscal year budget for Bay City has been adopted by the City Commission on an 8-1 vote. The lone “no” vote Monday came from Commission President Larry Elliott, who objected to a planned sewer rate increase estimated at around 1.5%. Elliott said proposed sewer and water rates will be finalized after a second reading and vote scheduled for the next formal Commission meeting in early July.

City Fiscal Services Director George Martini estimated the general fund at just over $19,000,000 with the overall total including the water, sewer and electric funds totaling a little over $152,000,000. He said the new budget which starts July 1, is balanced.