Bay City Commission Adopts Medical Marijuana Ordinance Language

The Bay City Commission with just one no vote passed new ordinance language Monday to govern the operation of medical marijuana facilities.

8th Ward Commissioner Ed Clements says it will mean hope for people suffering from various medical ailments and the possibility of more revenue to help with critical priorities like fixing city streets.

The amended language allows up to 50 provisioning centers or small store fronts and shops with a limit of 25 for things like growers, transporters and testing facilities.