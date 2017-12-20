Bay City to Close Independence Bridge for Repairs

Bay City’s Independence Bridge will be closed for the next three months for repairs. The work will begin after the new year and is expected to be finished by March 31. The city will be on the hook for about $72,500 , or five percent of the $1.45 million project. Crews may begin as early as January 4, though an official timetable has yet to be set.

Bay County officials are asking city leaders to reach a consensus and bring what they call a concrete plan to them to provide for long term maintenance of the city owned Liberty and Independence Bridges. City leaders have been considering selling the spans to a private developer who could institute tolls to pay for upkeep. Other possibilities include a county-wide infrastructure maintenance millage, although County Executive Jim Barcia warned not all units of government might be willing to go along. Barcia says finding common ground for everyone to move forward is critical to the region’s future.

-WSGW’s John Hall contributed to this report.