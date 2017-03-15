Bay City Chase Has A Chilly Ending

Bay County Sheriff deputies say a 40-year-old man will face multiple charges after leading deputies and other officers on a chase across Bay City’s east side. The chase started about 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, near Lincoln and McKinley, when a deputy spotted him driving a stolen car.

The chase ended nearly five miles away when he lost control of the car, hitting a fence and tree at 41st and Harrison Streets. The man then fled from the car running through the old ‘alkali’ property towards the Saginaw River. Bay City Public Safety officers and firefighters rescued him after he was in the water some 20-minutes.

He’s being held in the Bay County Jail on a parole absconder warrant as deputies seek warrants from Bay County prosecutors. The likely charges include car theft, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest.