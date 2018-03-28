Bay City Charter Review Commission President Encouraged By Town Hall Turnout

Members of Bay City’s Charter Review Commission hosted approximately 50 people during a Town Hall style session held at the Wirt Library Tuesday to hear their ideas about updating the city’s governing document.

Commission President Kristen McDonald Rivet says opinion seemed split about either reducing the number of wards represented on the City Commission or keeping them the same.

As for the Mayor, Rivet explained the consensus indicated the position should still be elected city wide while maintaining veto power over City Commission decisions.

But she added a split appeared over whether the Mayor should have a vote on issues along with City Commissioners.

Rivet called the Wirt Library turnout encouraging and a sign that people care deeply about the city’s future and want to see it prosper.

The Charter Commission’s next Town Hall session will be May 22nd at Handy Middle School.