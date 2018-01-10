Bay City Charter Commission Getting To Work On Document Revisions

A panel elected by Bay City voters in November will review and revise the City Charter.

The President of the Charter Commission is Kristen Rivet who says the potentially divisive issue of whether or not to change the number of wards with

representatives on the City Commission likely won’t be dealt with until perhaps March.

Rivet added that issues the Charter Commission will likely tackle quickly involve updates tied to technology since the current charter was drawn up before the big growth of the Internet.

She’s hoping work on the new Charter can be completed by year’s end including a legal review both locally and by the State Attorney General prior to a public vote tentatively scheduled for May, 2019.

The meeting times for the Charter Commission will be Seven P-M on the second and 4th Tuesday’s of the month in Bay City Hall on 301 Washington Avenue.