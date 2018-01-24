Bay City Charter Commission In Early Stages Of Charter Revision Process

Bay City voters are to decide whether or not to approve an updated City Charter sometime in 2019 once the Charter Commission gets the revised wording to the state Attorney General’s office for its okay later this year.

Commission President Kristen Rivet said Tuesday discussion whether to revise the number of City Commissioners from nine is to occur this spring and she’s hoping for a lot of public in-put.

Rivet added the next meeting February 13th will focus on what’s likely to be some easy initial changes including updates to public communications to account for the growth of Social Media and the Internet over the last two decades.