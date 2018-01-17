Bay City Buys Property To Relocate Public Works, Utility Departments

Critical Bay City Department of Public Works and Electric Department employees will be relocating from their current site at 19th and S. Water Streets to the Marquette Industrial Park over the next two years. That follows a City Commission vote, Tuesday, to purchase a site at 1645 Marquette for over $1.96 million, including closing costs.

City Manager Dana Muscott says it’s a good deal as there’s a building already available on the Marquette site and space can be set aside for city vehicles. The city had previously considered the former VanPoppelen Block company site at 1305 N. Sherman.

Muscott added the city wants to eventually turn the Water Street location over to a private developer as that property sits on the Saginaw River, just north of the Lafayette Bridge.

(WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)