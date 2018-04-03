Bay City Bridge Debate Likely To Heat Up Following State Rejection Of Take Over Plan

Bay City's Independence Bridge is one of two bridges over the Saginaw River considered for sale to private operator. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

State transportation officials have rejected a proposal from Bay City area leaders to take over the Independence Bridge along with Trumbull and Wilder Roads connecting M-15 to I-75.

Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham says she’s not surprised by the state’s response to the request made at a February 22nd meeting.

Newsham says the city will now have to go back and reconsider potentially difficult options like a County wide transportation millage or a public-private partnership involving the potential establishment of toll bridges.

Newsham called for City Commissioners and the City Manager to meet as soon as possible to decide a future course of action.