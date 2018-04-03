Bay City Bridge Debate Likely To Heat Up Following State Rejection Of Take Over Plan
By John Hall
Apr 3, 2018 @ 10:39 PM
Bay City's Independence Bridge is one of two bridges over the Saginaw River considered for sale to private operator. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

State transportation officials have rejected a proposal from Bay City area leaders to take over the Independence Bridge along with Trumbull and Wilder Roads connecting M-15 to I-75.

Bay City Mayor Kathleen Newsham says she’s not surprised by the state’s response to the request made at a February 22nd meeting.

Newsham says the city will now have to go back and reconsider potentially difficult options like a County wide transportation millage or a public-private partnership involving the potential establishment of toll bridges.

Newsham called for City Commissioners and the City Manager to meet as soon as possible to decide a future course of action.

