Bay City, Bay County Officials Discuss Bridge Options

Bay City and Bay County elected officials held a roundtable discussion Monday, February 5 with the public on what to do about Bay City’s two failing bridges.

The city owns the Liberty and Independence bridges, both of which are in need of repair. The city had previously proposed allowing a private company to come in and build a new Independence bridge and make the necessary repairs on the Liberty Bridge, taking ownership of both and charging a toll. Public opinion, however, was against the idea, though the option is still on the table. A county wide millage is also on the table, but both city and county officials say that would be a tough sell to many of their voters. Closing one or both of the bridges was also discussed.

One of the options that is generating the most buzz is persuading the state to extend M-15 at Center over the Independence all along Wilder to I-75. County Executive Jim Barcia says that’s not an easy task either. He says he’s attempted on several occasions to have M-15 extended to no avail. However, Bay County Road Commission Engineer Manager Jim Lillo says this time around it might be possible with Wilder Road being in excellent condition and design plans more in line with state standards.

President and CEO of the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance Matt Felan says in order to leverage state and federal funds, officials need to think more regionally, than locally.

“The folks from Detroit all work together. Whether you’re a Democrat from the city or a Republican from the suburbs, if it’s going to help the Detroit metro area, they work together…We’ve got to change our mentality so that we work with out neighbors in Midland, is Saginaw, in Alma, in surrounding areas to fight for the region.”

Officials, community stakeholders and the public are invited to participate in further discussions as committees are formed to lobby the state, inform citizens and find what infrastructure shortfalls are occurring in other communities.