Pathologists say a homeless man found dead in an empty semi trailer died of hypothermia.

Bay City Public Safety Department detectives said Wednesday’s autopsy could not determine how long 30-year-old Andrew Abellard had been dead.

He was apparently using the trailer for shelter from the weather.

Someone interested in buying the trailer discovered the body in a State Street storage yard Tuesday.

Abellard is from Florida, but may have stayed in the Hampton Township area over the summer.