Bay City Assessing Options After Withdrawing Of Bridge Privatization Plan
By John Hall
|
Dec 19, 2017 @ 1:44 AM
Bay City's Liberty Bridge (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

It’s unclear when Bay City Commissioners will again consider a proposal to privatize operations and maintenance of the city owned Liberty and Independence Bridges.

The plan was withdrawn from Monday’s agenda following what’s described as an outcry on social media protesting planned bridge tolls.

City officials say they’ll provide more in-depth information to area residents to better explain the plan while other options like a possible county wide millage to finance infrastructure upgrades for bridges and roads in multiple communities are also assessed.

