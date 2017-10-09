Bay City 7-Eleven Held Up at Gunpoint

Bay City police are looking for a female suspect in an armed robbery on the city’s south end. The suspect entered the 7-Eleven at 900 Cass Ave. on Sunday, Oct. 8 around 4:45 a.m. and allegedly pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money. The clerk handed over a small, undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect, who then fled the scene on foot. The clerk was unharmed.

Bay City and state police responded to the scene with a K9 unit but were unable to locate the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (989) 892-8571.