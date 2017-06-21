Bay Area Future Leaders Say ‘Take A Seat BC’

Some Bay Area Chamber ambassadors and Leadership Bay County classmates RELAX during a ribbon cutting. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

If you’re looking for a comfortable place to sit in any of the parks in Bay County, the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce ‘Leadership Bay County Class of 2017’ says take a seat in one of 52 new Adirondack chairs.

The chairs, painted with different designs by local artists, and sponsored by local companies will be located around Auburn, Bay City, Essexville, Pinconning and the Bay City State Recreation Area.

Local companies and individuals paid $250 to sponsor the chairs. The money will cover the $150 cost of building and painting the chairs plus future upkeep.

The project organizers expect the chairs will get good use during Wednesday evening’s Great Lakes Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce ‘Business After Hours’ event in Wenona Park.

WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt