Bay Area Community, Business Leaders Discuss Skilled Trades

In today’s job market, a college degree may not be the best option.

Delta College Skilled Trades Manager Harvey Schneider says completing an accredited, U.S. Department of Labor apprenticeship, in the Great Lakes Bay Region is good anywhere. Schneider said those apprenticeship training hours can be used to graduate with an associate degree from Delta or a bachelor’s degree from Ferris State and Northwood Universities.

The Greater Michigan Construction Academy’s Jimmy Greene sees a need to attract minorities and women to the skilled trades. Greene says the academy will open a skilled trades academy, this January, in the Mackinaw Academy in Saginaw Township.

General Motors Labor Relations Director David Wenner says automakers are having trouble finding qualified electricians. He said those skilled trades personnel need to be able to spot a potential problem before it happens instead of reacting to that problem.

Greene, Schneider and Wenner participated in a “Get Skilled or Get Schooled!” panel discussion, Tuesday, sponsored by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.