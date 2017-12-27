Bay Area Chamber In Transition Mode As It Looks To The Future

2017 marked a year of transition in Bay County. Former Congressman and State Senator Jim Barcia had his first year on the job as County Executive while City Commissioners in Bay City named Dana Muscott the first female City Manager in the community’s history.

As for the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Tarrant has been on the job for three months as President and C-E-O.

Tarrant explained the Chamber is engaged in a three to five year strategic planning process to determine how to proceed on critical economic development issues.

Tarrant added the Chamber is waiting for Bay City to come up with a plan to address a major question of how to deal with its maintenance costs for the Liberty and Independence Bridges.

The city is considering a privatization plan, but wants to get more information out to the public before deciding whether or not to proceed with that effort.