Bay Area Chamber Of Commerce Hosts 135th Annual Meeting And Awards Dinner

Delta College President Dr. Jean Goodnow and Delta College Military Association President Kristina Sandoval cut the ribbon, dedicating the new Veteran Center, with help from Veteran Services Coordinator Beth Alford (photo by Bill Hewitt)

The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 135th annual meeting and awards dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Bay City Tuesday.

Award recipients included Kendra Christensen from COPOCO Community Credit Union who received the Ambassador of the Year Award for her service as a liaison with the Chamber’s newest members.

The ATHENA Award went to Delta College President Jean Goodnow for professional excellence, community service and helping women boost their skill levels in the work place.

Executive Director Tara Welch of Studio 23 received the Leadership Alumni Community Service Award as a graduate of the Leadership Bay County program exemplifying principles of community leadership.

The Energize Bay Area Young Professionals Award went to Tera Szeliga for her efforts in becoming an emerging leader in the community both personally and professionally.