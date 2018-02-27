Bay Area Chamber Members Hear State Of The Community Addresses

Bay City's Independence Bridge is one of two bridges over the Saginaw River considered for sale to private operator. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Bay City Manager Dana Muscott spoke Tuesday about on-going efforts to persuade the state to take control of the Trumbull-Wilder corridor from the city including the Independence Bridge during a State of the Community address to Bay Area Chamber of Commerce members.

Muscott believes chances of the state going along with that takeover are not good, but she’s hopeful M-DOT could help provide bridge repair and maintenance money.

Muscott hopes to hear a response from state officials in the next few weeks.

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia also discussed efforts to participate in a class action lawsuit along with many other units of government targeting major pharmaceutical companies for their practices of vastly over prescribing highly addictive opioid medications that have contributed to thousands of deaths nation-wide.

Barcia hopes a settlement can eventually be reached allowing for reimbursement of the County for various costs including public safety and medical expenses.