Bay Area Business, Community Leaders Celebrate Economic Development Success

Bay County is on the move with new companies to the area and others expanding current operations.

Bay Future, Incorporated President Trevor Keyes says 2017 was a great year. The group recorded 375 new jobs, beating a goal of 200 new jobs and retained 36 jobs.

Nine companies completed expansion projects and four new businesses came to Bay County. The 13 companies made an investment of $268,485,049.

McLaren Health Care Executive Vice President Mark O’Halla updated several hundred business and community leaders about the status of health care during Bay Future’s annual meeting Wednesday. He said the health care industry is facing a challenge to provide quality service at a reasonable cost. Major insurers, like Medicare and Blue Cross, are cutting back amounts paid for reimbursement and the big corporations are getting into the health care business to lower their costs. McLaren Bay Region made $5.6 million in expansions in Bay County during 2017.