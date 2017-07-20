Basketball Tournament Controversy In Saginaw
By John Hall
Jul 20, 2017 @ 3:35 AM

Hard feelings continue to linger in Saginaw’s Hispanic community after a  youth basketball tournament was kicked out of the Arthur Hill High School gym back in May.

Organizer and local basketball coach Carlos Gonzales who addressed Saginaw School Board trustees Wednesday said he felt embarrassed and humiliated at the time.

Gonzales accused district officials of racism and unequal treatment compared to African-American teams and athletes which Superintendent Nathaniel McClain, Board President Rudy Patterson and district administrators denied.

McClain said administrators acted out of the belief  that proper procedures and policies were not followed in scheduling the event.

McClain apologized, but Gonzales says that apology should have come from the Arthur Hill Principal and district human resources director who actually had everyone thrown out of the Arthur Hill gym.

Games had to be completed at the Buena Vista Community Center.

